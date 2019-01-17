Sunderland AFC's ten-year challenge: From Ellis Short and takeover turmoil to Stewart Donald and stability

The #TenYearChallenge craze is sweeping social media, but how would Sunderland AFC's version look?

The Black Cats have undergone an intense transformation over the last decade, with changes aplenty throughout the last ten years. We've taken a look at some of the key barometers of progress at the Stadium of Light to see just how much the club have evolved over ten years. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

1. League Position Sunderland were sat 14th in the Premier League a decade ago, but are now challenging for promotion for League One.

2. Most Recent Result On this day a decade ago, the Black Cats lost out to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Fast forward ten years, and the side have just drawn 1-1 with promotion rivals Luton Town.

3. Recent Results Sunderland's form is drastically better than it was ten years ago, with the Black Cats unbeaten in their last six outings. In 2009, the side were showing signs of inconsistency.

4. Manager Ricky Sbragia was the man in charge at the Stadium of Light a decade ago, while - of course - Jack Ross occupies the hotseat now.

