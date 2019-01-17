Sunderland AFC's ten-year challenge: From Ellis Short and takeover turmoil to Stewart Donald and stability
The #TenYearChallenge craze is sweeping social media, but how would Sunderland AFC's version look?
The Black Cats have undergone an intense transformation over the last decade, with changes aplenty throughout the last ten years. We've taken a look at some of the key barometers of progress at the Stadium of Light to see just how much the club have evolved over ten years. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. League Position
Sunderland were sat 14th in the Premier League a decade ago, but are now challenging for promotion for League One.