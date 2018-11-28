Sunderland AFC Q&A: Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch contract latest plus January window under spotlight

The January window, latest on Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch's contract situation plus the return of Duncan Watmore all featured in our live Q&A with Sunderland supporters.

Click here to like our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page.

Phil Smith and Rich Mennear sat down to discuss a range of Sunderland topics in a live Q&A with supporters including last night's thrilling 4-2 win over Barnsley in League One at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are hoping to tie down Maja and Gooch to new deals, the pair are both out of contract next summer. Talks are ongoing with the duo, who have both starred for Sunderland AFC this season. We also examined the January transfer window and what - if any - business Sunderland need to do.

Click here to like our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page.

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run with the win over promotion rivals Barnsley ahead of a break from league action, with Sunderland travelling to Walsall in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Luke O'Nien celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the 4-2 win over Barnsley at the Stadium of Light. Picture by Frank Reid.