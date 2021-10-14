Lee Johnson resisted the temptation to play his senior players against United’s under-21 team, with promotion from League One the clear priority for his side.

Yet several of Sunderland’s under-23 players took their chance to impress as goals from Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne saw them progress.

The Black Cats are now heading into a busy run of games and the fixture against United was the first in a run of ten matches in just 32 days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC press conference.

After the game at Gillingham, Sunderland will travel to Crewe in midweek as the games start to come thick and fast.

Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister spoke to the media earlier today and you can read what he had to say here:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.