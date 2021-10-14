Sunderland AFC press conference RECAP: Aiden McGeady fitness update, reaction to Manchester United win plus Gillingham build-up
Sunderland secured their place in the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night – but it’s a quick turnaround for the Black Cats who are now preparing for Saturday’s trip to Gillingham.
Lee Johnson resisted the temptation to play his senior players against United’s under-21 team, with promotion from League One the clear priority for his side.
Yet several of Sunderland’s under-23 players took their chance to impress as goals from Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne saw them progress.
The Black Cats are now heading into a busy run of games and the fixture against United was the first in a run of ten matches in just 32 days.
After the game at Gillingham, Sunderland will travel to Crewe in midweek as the games start to come thick and fast.
Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister spoke to the media earlier today and you can read what he had to say here:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Sunderland AFC press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 14:03
- Sunderland beat Manchester United Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.
- The Black Cats are now preparing for this weekend’s League One game at Gillingham.
- Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister spoke to the media earlier today.
Thanks for joining us
That brings us to the end of the TV section of the press conference.
McAllister has also spoken to the written press, including our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith, and we’ll have more from the Black Cats assistant as well as build-up to the weekend’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
McAllister on Portsmouth loss
“We had good discussions after the game, very honest discussions with the players and now we just want to go and win the next game which is obviously a tough one away at Gillingham.
“They played the conditions better than we did, we need to learn from it move on and grow.”
McAllister on Aiden McGeady
“Aiden trained today so he’s coming along nicely and we are just monitoring him.
“He’s been doing a lot of work the last few days, still feels a bit now and then certain movements.
“We’ll just monitor that and see how he is come the weekend.”
McAllister on expectation
“That’s expectation and we are happy to play with that.
“We have to be able to handle that and deal with that expectation of being top of the league and going for promotion.
“We have to stick to the philosophy and try to implement that.”
McAllister on Sunderland’s identity
“I think it’s really important to identify with the fans and give them a playing starye that is entertaining and front foot.
“The club is building nicely to where it should be.”
McAllister on Ross Stewart
“We know that Scotland have watched him.
“If he keeps doing the business for us I’m sure that will come for him.
“He brings so much to the team, can run in behind and has a good touch. He is an all rounder and is great for the team.”
McAllister on Gillingham and Portsmouth loss
“They are very physical and well organised, Steve Evans’ team we know what to expect.
“They haven’t started as well as they would have liked, I think they have lost the last three, but it’s another chance for them to go and start off their season.
“It’s a chance for us now with the internationals back to put Portsmouth to bed.
“We see that as a one off, we are in a good position in the league and have two games in hand on Plymouth.
“We just see that game as a blip.”
McAllister on returning internationals
“All the lads trained this morning and everyone is back.
“The only one we are just monitoring Dajaku at the moment.”
McAllister on Man Utd win
“It was brilliant and a great performance. Great to see the young lads coming in and doing a professional job.
“We showed the philosophy and style of how we want to play, the lads took it on board and have been excellent.
“To go to Lincoln and beat a strong Lincoln side with a few debuts, to get a good performance and a good win.
“We had the game against Leeds on Sunday and beat a good Leeds young side.
“We topped it off last night with another great performance against Manchester United.
“The way we started the first 25 minutes, they couldn’t get out.
“We should have scored in the first 20 minutes but the lads stuck at it.”
Press conference
Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister will be speaking to the press soon.