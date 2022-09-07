News you can trust since 1873
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Tony Mowbray, Manager of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at Riverside Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Sunderland AFC predicted starting XI: Could this be Tony Mowbray's team to face Millwall with formation change?

Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:32 am

And Tony Mowbray has been hampered in his squad selection with injuries to key men Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin before and during the loss to Middlesbrough last Monday.

Sunderland have been playing a three-at-the-back formation with wing-backs for the season so far, but could recent injury issues force Mowbray to change it up?

Here, we take a look at just one of the ways Sunderland under Mowbray could line up against Millwall this Saturday at the Stadium of Light:

1. RB: Luke O'Nien

The utility man has been playing centre-back in a three but could find himself at right-back, where he has played before for Sunderland, against Milllwall

Photo: Frank Reid

2. LB: Aji Alese

Sunderland are in need of a left-sided defender after Dennis Cirkin's injury.

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Wright could be handed an opportunity to start under Tony Mowbray.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. CB: Danny Batth

Batth has been a stalwart at centre back for Sunderland this season.

Photo: FRANK REID

Tony MowbrayMillwallMiddlesbroughRoss Stewart
