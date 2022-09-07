And Tony Mowbray has been hampered in his squad selection with injuries to key men Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin before and during the loss to Middlesbrough last Monday.

Sunderland have been playing a three-at-the-back formation with wing-backs for the season so far, but could recent injury issues force Mowbray to change it up?

Here, we take a look at just one of the ways Sunderland under Mowbray could line up against Millwall this Saturday at the Stadium of Light:

1. RB: Luke O'Nien The utility man has been playing centre-back in a three but could find himself at right-back, where he has played before for Sunderland, against Milllwall

2. LB: Aji Alese Sunderland are in need of a left-sided defender after Dennis Cirkin's injury.

3. CB: Bailey Wright Wright could be handed an opportunity to start under Tony Mowbray.

4. CB: Danny Batth Batth has been a stalwart at centre back for Sunderland this season.