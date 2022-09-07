Sunderland AFC predicted starting XI: Could this be Tony Mowbray's team to face Millwall with formation change?
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship this weekend.
And Tony Mowbray has been hampered in his squad selection with injuries to key men Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin before and during the loss to Middlesbrough last Monday.
Sunderland have been playing a three-at-the-back formation with wing-backs for the season so far, but could recent injury issues force Mowbray to change it up?
Here, we take a look at just one of the ways Sunderland under Mowbray could line up against Millwall this Saturday at the Stadium of Light:
