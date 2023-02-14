Sunderland AFC predicted line-up: Tony Mowbray's team to play QPR with three changes: photo gallery
Sunderland face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Tuesday – but which players will Tony Mowbray select for the clash?
It is a quick turnaround for the Wearsiders after the win against Reading at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. Patrick Roberts netted the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Mowbray’s men the victory.
But could we see changes to Mowbray’s side on Tuesday? Here, we predict Sunderland’s XI against QPR:
