Sunderland AFC predicted line-up: Tony Mowbray's team to play QPR with three changes: photo gallery

Sunderland face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Tuesday – but which players will Tony Mowbray select for the clash?

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

It is a quick turnaround for the Wearsiders after the win against Reading at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. Patrick Roberts netted the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Mowbray’s men the victory.

But could we see changes to Mowbray’s side on Tuesday? Here, we predict Sunderland’s XI against QPR:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Academy of Light graduate remains Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. RB: Trai Hume

The right-back has been in superb form in recent weeks for Tony Mowbray.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. LB: Aji Alese

The former West Ham man has made the left-back spot his own since the injury to Dennis Cirkin.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

A stalwart of Sunderland's defence, it is difficult to see the experienced Batth sitting this one out.

Photo: FRANK REID

