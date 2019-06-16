Sunderland have been linked with a move for Leyton Orient striker Josh Koroma – but what do we know about the non-league hotshot?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunderland’s striker target:

Key details:

Age: 20

Position: Striker

Former clubs: Leyton Orient

What has his career been like?

Given his youthful age, it’s perhaps no surprise that Koroma has spent all of his career with Leyton Orient thus far, having broken into the first-team during the 2015/16 campaign.

It was the following season where he really started to stamp his authority on the first-team, featuring 24 times and netting three goals as the O’s dropped into non-league.

And since that relegation, Koroma has found himself a regular in the Orient line-up having continued his rapid rate of development.

He has netted 15 times over the last two seasons with a number of eye-catching performances seeing him gain admirers higher up the football pyramid.

Koroma has also received international recognition, having been handed a cap for the England ‘C’ squad.

How did he perform last season?

Last season was arguably Koroma’s best thus far, and certainly provided his greatest goal return.

The 20-year-old found the net 11 times during a productive season, which also saw him ruled-out for a spell through injury.

His goal-scoring record may have been outshone by teammate Macauley Bonne, but it was Koroma’s performances that really got the Orient fans excited,

What type of player is he?

A complete striker, Koroma is just as comfortable finishing a chance as he is creating once.

With an explosive turn of pace, tricky feet and fine technical ability, the youngster is a handful for defenders - and can provide plenty of chances for those around him, too.

How much will Sunderland have to pay to sign him and who else is interested?

Reports suggest that Orient will be looking for a fee of £500,000 for one of their most promising talents, with bids in the region of £300,000 already turned down.

Koroma has no shortage of admirers, too, with Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town also claimed to be in the race.

Aston Villa showed an interest last January.