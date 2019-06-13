When every Sunderland player's contract expires - with some players entering final year of deals
With a new season rapidly approaching, a number of Sunderland’s squad are set to see their contracts enter their final twelve months.
But when does every player see their contract expire? Scroll down and click through the pages to see when each player will see their current deal run-down:
1. Jon McLaughlin
Contract expires: 2020
Frank Reid
JPIMedia
2. Bryan Oviedo
Contract expires: 2020
JPIMedia
3. Glenn Loovens
Contract expires: 2020
Frank Reid
JPIMedia
4. Alim Ozturk
Contract expires: 2020
Frank Reid
JPIMedia
