When every Sunderland player will see their current contract expire

When every Sunderland player's contract expires - with some players entering final year of deals

With a new season rapidly approaching, a number of Sunderland’s squad are set to see their contracts enter their final twelve months.

But when does every player see their contract expire? Scroll down and click through the pages to see when each player will see their current deal run-down:

Contract expires: 2020

1. Jon McLaughlin

Contract expires: 2020
Frank Reid
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Contract expires: 2020

2. Bryan Oviedo

Contract expires: 2020
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Contract expires: 2020

3. Glenn Loovens

Contract expires: 2020
Frank Reid
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Contract expires: 2020

4. Alim Ozturk

Contract expires: 2020
Frank Reid
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7