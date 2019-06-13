But when does every player see their contract expire? Scroll down and click through the pages to see when each player will see their current deal run-down:

1. Jon McLaughlin Contract expires: 2020 Frank Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Bryan Oviedo Contract expires: 2020 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Glenn Loovens Contract expires: 2020 Frank Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Alim Ozturk Contract expires: 2020 Frank Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more