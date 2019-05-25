Watch the stunning scenes in Trafalgar Square as Sunderland fans take over London ahead of play-off final

Sunderland fans have travelled to London in their thousands ahead of the League One play-off final - and are already making an impact.

As they did two months ago ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final, supporters of the Black Cats have taken over Trafalgar Square - turning the famous landmark into a sea of red and white.

Sunderland fans have taken over Trafalgar Square ahead of the League One play-off final

Fans turned out in their droves to show their support ahead of tomorrow’s big game against Charlton Athletic, belting out a number of terrace favourites in stunning style.

Wafch the video above to see the fantastic scenes in full.

