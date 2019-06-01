A promising and mostly enjoyable campaign ended in Wembley heartbreak

The verdict on every Sunderland AFC player in 2018/19 delivered in end-of-season grades

Sunderland's season ended in Wembley heartbreak but how did the players perform over the whole season?

Phil Smith delivers his verdict.....

By some distance the signing of the season. Exceptional shot-stopping when needed and had a constant command of his box. A+

1. JON McLAUGHLIN

By some distance the signing of the season. Exceptional shot-stopping when needed and had a constant command of his box. A+
Frank Reid
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Leaving club after limited involvement, but did perform well when called upon in the Checkatrade Trophy. C-

2. ROBBIN RUITER

Leaving club after limited involvement, but did perform well when called upon in the Checkatrade Trophy. C-
Frank Reid
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
On occasions he looked like an elite full-back at this level, but injury gave Luke ONien a chance and he will be disappointed with his minutes played in the second half of the campaign. C+

3. ADAM MATTHEWS

On occasions he looked like an elite full-back at this level, but injury gave Luke ONien a chance and he will be disappointed with his minutes played in the second half of the campaign. C+
Frank Reid
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Debate continues as to his best position but after a rocky start, made a significant contribution and won everyone over with his attitude and enthusiasm. Will surely have a big role next season. B+

4. LUKE O'NIEN

Debate continues as to his best position but after a rocky start, made a significant contribution and won everyone over with his attitude and enthusiasm. Will surely have a big role next season. B+
Frank Reid
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8