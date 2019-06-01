The verdict on every Sunderland AFC player in 2018/19 delivered in end-of-season grades Sunderland's season ended in Wembley heartbreak but how did the players perform over the whole season? Phil Smith delivers his verdict..... 1. JON McLAUGHLIN By some distance the signing of the season. Exceptional shot-stopping when needed and had a constant command of his box. A+ Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. ROBBIN RUITER Leaving club after limited involvement, but did perform well when called upon in the Checkatrade Trophy. C- Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. ADAM MATTHEWS On occasions he looked like an elite full-back at this level, but injury gave Luke ONien a chance and he will be disappointed with his minutes played in the second half of the campaign. C+ Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. LUKE O'NIEN Debate continues as to his best position but after a rocky start, made a significant contribution and won everyone over with his attitude and enthusiasm. Will surely have a big role next season. B+ Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8