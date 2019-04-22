The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name against Peterborough - with TWO changes from Doncaster

After a fine win over Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday, the Black Cats will be keen to continue their promotion push against a Posh side eyeing a late surge into the play-offs. But with the quick turnaround in fixtures and some injury doubts, Sunderland could be forced to change a winning team. But, in a poll on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, fans have suggested they only want to see Jack Ross make TWO changes today - scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to start against Peterborough:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin There's likely to be no surprises between the sticks, with McLaughlin the Black Cats' undisputed number one. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. RB: Luke O'Nien While Adam Matthews may be nearing a return to fitness, an overwhelming 84% of Sunderland fans want to see O'Nien continue his spell at right-back. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. CB: Jimmy Dunne After impressing on his return to the side against Doncaster, almost half of the surveyed Sunderland fans want to see the Burnley loanee continue at centre back. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. CB: Alim Ozturk Also impressive on his return to Ross' starting line-up with Ozturk, and fans have backed him and Dunne to build on their partnership at Peterborough. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more