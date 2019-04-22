The team Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to name against Peterborough - with TWO changes from Doncaster
Jack Ross has some selection headaches ahead of Sunderland's trip to Peterborough - and supporters have offered their views on what decisions he should make.
After a fine win over Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday, the Black Cats will be keen to continue their promotion push against a Posh side eyeing a late surge into the play-offs. But with the quick turnaround in fixtures and some injury doubts, Sunderland could be forced to change a winning team. But, in a poll on our @sunechosafc Twitter account, fans have suggested they only want to see Jack Ross make TWO changes today - scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland fans want to start against Peterborough:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
There's likely to be no surprises between the sticks, with McLaughlin the Black Cats' undisputed number one.