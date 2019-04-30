Sunderland fans want this team to play against Fleetwood Town

The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name at Fleetwood - with FOUR changes from Portsmouth

Sunderland are set to make changes when they travel to Fleetwood this evening - and fans have offered their suggestions on where they may come.

Some fresh injury worries look set to force Jack Ross into changing the side that drew with Portsmouth on Saturday, and supporters are keen to see FOUR switches made. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team fans voted to play against the Cod Army:

No surprises here, with McLaughlin set to continue between the sticks for the remainder of the campaign after a stunning debut season on Wearside.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

After Luke O'Nien looked to leave the field in some discomfort during the Portsmouth game, 57% of fans have called for a recall for fit-again Matthews.

2. RB: Adam Matthews

He hasn't featured in the squad since penning a new contract, but 51% of supporters are keen to see Hume get the nod in the North West.

3. LB: Denver Hume

Having impressed in recent weeks, 56% of Sunderland fans gave their backing to the Turk.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk

