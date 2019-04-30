The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name at Fleetwood - with FOUR changes from Portsmouth

Some fresh injury worries look set to force Jack Ross into changing the side that drew with Portsmouth on Saturday, and supporters are keen to see FOUR switches made. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team fans voted to play against the Cod Army:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin No surprises here, with McLaughlin set to continue between the sticks for the remainder of the campaign after a stunning debut season on Wearside.

2. RB: Adam Matthews After Luke O'Nien looked to leave the field in some discomfort during the Portsmouth game, 57% of fans have called for a recall for fit-again Matthews.

3. LB: Denver Hume He hasn't featured in the squad since penning a new contract, but 51% of supporters are keen to see Hume get the nod in the North West.

4. CB: Alim Ozturk Having impressed in recent weeks, 56% of Sunderland fans gave their backing to the Turk.

