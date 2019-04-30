The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name at Fleetwood - with FOUR changes from Portsmouth
Sunderland are set to make changes when they travel to Fleetwood this evening - and fans have offered their suggestions on where they may come.
Some fresh injury worries look set to force Jack Ross into changing the side that drew with Portsmouth on Saturday, and supporters are keen to see FOUR switches made. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team fans voted to play against the Cod Army:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
No surprises here, with McLaughlin set to continue between the sticks for the remainder of the campaign after a stunning debut season on Wearside.