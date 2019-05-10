The Sunderland team fans want Jack Ross to name against Portsmouth - with SIX changes from Southend
Sunderland boss Jack Ross will face some selection dilemmas when Portsmouth come to town tonight - but fans have offered their take on the team the Black Cats should name.
With a number of key players set to return from injury in time for the play-off semi-final, Ross could be tempted to ring the changes after a limp defeat to Southend United last time out. And fans have called on Ross to make SIX changes for the play-off clash, with Sunderland potentially just three games away from promotion back to the Championship. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team Sunderland supporters want to start against Portsmouth:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
Having excelled throughout the campaign, McLaughlin is nailed-on to start between the sticks for the Black Cats.