The Sunderland players who have played the most minutes this season - ranked in order
With Sunderland's season set to go the distance in the play-offs, the Black Cats could be forced to play over 60 games this campaign.
And with Jack Ross admitting his side have looked 'leggy' in recent weeks, having already played 58 games this season, we took a closer look at just how many minutes the Black Cats' players have racked-up this term. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes EVERY Sunderland player has played this season: