'The most Ross performance of the season': Sunderland fans question manager's tactics after Charlton defeat at Wembley

Sunderland suffered another heartbreaking defeat at Wembley Stadium, losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final, and Black Cats supporters were quick to react.

Jack Ross' side took an early lead inside five minutes, following a bizarre own goal from Addicks defender Naby Sarr.

Yet the Wearsiders were unable to capitalise on their flying start, sitting back on their advantage before Ben Purrington drew Lee Bowyer's side level before half-time.

The second period was an even affair, before defender Patrick Bauer stabbed home a late, late winner in front of the Charlton fans.

And while some fans called for unity after the full-time whistle, others questioned the tactics deployed by Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Here's how some Black Cats supporters reacted on social media:

@ChrisMcAnaney: Team didn’t turn up again today, only our selves to blame. Switched off at the last minute #SAFC

@rachelcabbit: Devastated but another season in League 1 might do us good. We might even go out and win it outright next season.

@NeilHooker: Jack Ross has done a lot of good for the club but to finish 5th and lose in play offs surely his job has to be at risk now.

@marcwallace: Can we please now not start shouting for Jack Ross to be sacked. On another day we could have won that

@RamseySAFC: Apart from Leadbitter's chance can't remember anything we created. #safc

@OMGitsHarryB: #SAFC The reason Ross looks good is because we've been terrible the past 8 years and now we came 5th I'm the league it makes him look good but this is league 1. We looked like a broken team throughout.

@DavvySimpson: What a sickener that is, i am gutted. Will that be the last time we see mcgeady in a Sunderland shirt?

@gillianigg: Well done @CAFCofficial it wasn’t to be for us- the Wembley curse strikes again. @SunderlandAFC you need to pick yourselves up, dust yourselves down and get back to it- lot of work to do next season.

@COGpiece: The most Ross performance of the season that

@Ian_Crow3: Devastating. Tbh looked Charltons from 20mins onwards. They wanted it more and fair play to them. Hurts a last min winner did it. Another Wembley heartbreak and we will return for League One next season. Let's just prepare and support them. HAWAY THE LADS!!!

@CllrCallaghan: We haven’t been good enough for a long time this season. Didn’t turn up today. Strange substitutions again. Something about this place and Jack Ross

@djbraithless: To be fair we were rubbish. Have been most of the season. Didn’t deserve to go up.