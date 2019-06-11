Sunderland’s transfer business will ramp up once there is clarity on the ownership structure with the Mark Campbell-led consortium hoping to become majority shareholder soon.

The club’s transfer business has been understandably quiet so far, given the off the field situation with the Campbell deal at a delicate stage.

The club is yet to announce its retained list, though it has already been revealed that Robbin Ruiter and Luke Molyneux are leaving, with serious doubts over whether Elliot Embleton will sign a new deal.

Supporters will inevitably be focused on the incoming business Sunderland will be looking to do this summer ahead of an assault on League One next season.

But they will have to be patient a little longer, with the deal for Campbell to become majority shareholder close.

That doesn’t mean that work isn’t ongoing in case the Campbell deal does not go through, of course, with a list of targets already drawn up and work ongoing.

Jack Ross, who will remain in charge, has previously spoken about the need to improve next season and says he is fully aware of the areas to strengthen.

Ross, speaking after the play-off final defeat, said: “Over the course of the season we understand which areas we need to improve, we haven’t fallen short by very much but we have done [fallen short].

“That means there must be areas to improve upon, we have probably been aware of it for a while but you can’t do that much over the last few months of the season.

.

“But you have to be big enough to reflect on what you could have done better to avoid being in this sort of similar situation next season.”

Strengthening central defence, out wide and up front the key areas this summer.

Sunderland will likely have to move on some, if not all, of the club’s biggest earners as they face up to a second season in the third tier with Lee Cattermole, Bryan Oviedo and Adam Matthews among the highest paid players.