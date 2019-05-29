Sunderland set for financial boost as defender nears exit and surprise Wahbi Khazri clause revealed

Have your say

Lamine Kone is closing on a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Reports in France say the club are set to trigger a €1.5 clause in the deal that saw the defender move on loan this season.

Kone enjoyed a successful season, playing 31 games as Strasbourg finished 11th in the table and also won the Coupe de la Ligue.

There had been some concerns that the Ivory Coast international could return to further increase the club's wage commitments.

But speaking to the Roker Rapport podcast, Sunderland Chairman Stewart Donald said that he did not expect the player to return.

"He's due back but I think we've done a deal," Donald said.

"I don't expect him to return."

Donald also revealed that the club will pocked around £1 million as part of the deal that saw attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri join AS Saint-Etienne last summer.

Khazri had an excellent campaign, scoring thirteen goals.

The French side were one of the season's biggest success stories, finishing fourth and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.

That has triggered an additional boost for the Black Cats, who Donald said are in 'great shape' financially.