Sunderland owner Stewart Donald shows his class, Portsmouth boss highlights weakness plus Charlton's play-off boost: League One winners and losers

Sunderland will meet Portsmouth in the League One play-offs after an eventful final day in the third tier.

The Black Cats suffered their second successive defeat after losing 2-1 at Southend - a result which kept The Shrimpers in the division. We take a closer look at the day's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.

Taylor and defender Krystian Bielik both missed Charlton's victory over Gillingham last weekend but returned to the side for a 4-0 win over Rochdale. The pair also got on the scoresheet as the Addicks moved up to third.

The Barnsley striker made his first start since recovering from a head injury back in February. Moore marked his return to the starting XI with a goal despite the Tykes' defeat at Bristol Rovers.

The Black Cats owner made a stunning offer to Sunderland fans after their bus broke down en route to Southend. "If you struggle message me - The team coach can come and get you if needed," tweeted Donald before the bus restarted.

The Southend striker suffered a fractured nose, cheekbone and eye socket at Accrington in February. Face mask on, Humphrys came off the bench against Sunderland and scored the winner to keep his side in League One.

Luton secured the League One title with a 3-1 win over Oxford. It means Harford, who will be replaced by Graeme Jones next season, won 12, drew six and lost just two of his 20 league games as caretaker boss.

Pompey missed the chance to finish third after a 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley. "In recent weeks and weve become too open at the back, without delivering through our front players," said boss Kenny Jackett.

Sunderland will head into a two legged play-off with Pompey after winning just one of their last seven. Today we were really poor, first half in particular," said manager Jack Ross after the 2-1 loss at Southend.

Plymouth did all they could on the final day after a 3-2 win over Scunthorpe. However, Southend's late winner against Sunderland sent Argyle down, along with Scunthope, Walsall and already-relegated Bradford.

Lindsey has been part of the best defence in the division this term, but was sent off for two bookable offences against Bristol Rovers. Barnsley lost the game 2-1 and had to settle for second in the table.