Sunderland have long been credited with an interest in prolific Ayr striker Lawrence Shankland - with three clubs now battling for his signature this summer.

The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and has confirmed he will not be renewing terms with the Ayrshire outfit.

The striker has long been linked with a move to Wearside and fresh reports over the weekend claim Jack Ross is very keen to bring him to Sunderland this summer.

His former Ayr boss has revealed the striker, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, has interest from a ‘sleeping giant’ in England plus clubs in Scotland.

Read more: For the latest Sunderland AFC news click here

Ian McCall, who managed him at Ayr this year, has urged the striker to join a club where he will play his fair share of football.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: “He has to go to a club where he will play.

"There may be the option of a very, very big club, but would he play there every week, to take that next step and kick on again?

"One of them, it’s a club in Scotland and you need to be really mentally strong, that’s something I think Lawrence has, but the only way you find that is if you go through it. You can’t predict that, it’s something you have to live through to find out if you have it.

"He has three now to choose from. If his mentality is as good as it can be, which he’ll need if he goes to a big club, he can be as good as any of them [strikers in the Scotland squad].”

Read more: For the latest Sunderland AFC news click here

The Sun also claim Bolton defender Harry Brockbank could interest Sunderland this summer though Brentford and Ipswich Town are said to be leading the race.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for Bolton last season.