Sunderland have reportedly offered a contract to 34-goal striker Lawrence Shankland although Portsmouth, Rangers, Celtic and Swansea City have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old in recent months.

Former Black Cats winger Luke Molyneux has joined North East club Hartlepool United after he was released by Sunderland yesterday – the Bishop Auckland-born 21-year-old spent the back end of last season out on loan at Victoria Park.

Free agents Stewart Downing and Dimitrios Konstantopoulos have also been heavily linked with a move to Wearside – Jack Ross is reportedly planning a double swoop for the ex-Middlesbrough duo to strengthen the club’s promotion bid next campaign.

Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers are keen on recently released Rotherham United defender Dominic Ball.

Ball spent the last two seasons on-loan at Aberdeen but has rejected the opportunity to return to Pittodrie in search of a club in England, despite manager Derek McInnes keen to sign the 23-year-old permanently.

Ball can play centre-back, full-back and in midfield and made 40 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions last season.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has committed himself to Wycombe Wanderers for a fourth season, penning a new one-year contract at Adams Park.

The popular striker has scored 44 times since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2016, cementing his place as a fan favourite and topping the scoring charts at the club in each campaign.

Plymouth Argyle Midfielder Tom Purrington is hoping to break into the first team next season under new manager Ryan Lowe.

The 18-year-old has stepped up from the academy ranks after signing his first professional contract and appeared regularly for the Pilgrims in the Premier League Cup and Central League during 2018/19 as well.