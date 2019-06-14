Sunderland have ‘no excuses’ and must hit the ground running next season as they look to put down a marker and win promotion from League One.

That’s the view of club legend Gary Bennett, who has welcomed the incoming investment from the Mark Campbell-led consortium but says recruitment is absolutely key this summer.

The Black Cats will aim to bounce back strongly from the devastating play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Expectation levels will only rise following last year’s failure to win promotion from the third tier and Bennett admits Jack Ross will be fully aware of the pressure on him to achieve success.

His job is secure despite a new consortium set to become majority shareholder in the club, led by Campbell, a 46-year-old Englishman with business interests in the UK and New York.

Campbell is leading a four-strong consortium of Englishmen, two of which are understood to be cousins and have strong family links to the city of Sunderland.

The takeover plans remain on track with a deal expected to be concluded by the end of next week.

And Bennett - who made more than 350 Sunderland appearances - is pleased Ross will be given the chance to lead Sunderland into the new campaign.

Bennett told the Echo: “Definitely so. When he came into the job he knew what his targets were and okay we missed out but he will know going into next season that he has to get it right - simple as that.

“He will know the downfalls and he will know the rewards.

“We all know Sunderland have to get off to a good start, there will be no ifs or buts, we have had one season here in League One we know what the division is about.

“It is about having the right squad, tactics and formation.

“There will be no surprises, we know what the season will be like, clubs will come to the Stadium of Light, put a lot of men behind the ball and make it hard.

“We know what it is all about now, we have to find a way to win and dominate games. We have to win games. Simple as that. No excuses.”

Campbell’s background is in real estate. Current chairman Stewart Donald will retain a place on the board with a significant stake and still play a big role moving forward next season.

Sunderland announced their retained list earlier this week, with Adam Matthews, Robbin Ruiter, Max Stryjek among the players to depart.

The Black Cats are yet to make a summer signing but business will ramp up once the ownership structure is confirmed.

Bennett has welcomed the fresh investment heading Sunderland’s way and says getting the recruitment right will be key to the club’s success moving forward.

When the new consortium gains control ex-Celtic scout John Park is set to arrive as director of football.

The Echo understands another potential appointment could see Ryland Morgans, formerly of Everton, join the club’s sports science team.

On the investment, Bennett told the Echo: “We all knew from day one that this was an option, that there was only so far they could take it.

“Hopefully it will help the club in the transfer market, okay the investment might be there but it is about the recruitment.

“You look at the club last year, financially we were the biggest club in the league but it doesn’t guarantee you go up.

“You can have the investment but recruitment is key.

“You can have as much investment as possible but if you make bad buys then you won’t get the rewards.”

Reflecting on the Wembley play-off final defeat to Charlton, Bennett added: “The players have to move on quickly, learn from their mistakes and put the wheels in motion for next season in terms of recruitment, what we need to do around that

“We need to score more goals, concede less and stamp our authority on games more. We have had a taste of what this division is like, the players have to be in the right frame of mind, the club, management and players.

“They have to have that belief that they will get promotion.

“We talk about formations but formations do not win games. Players do. The amount of times we have played 4-4-2, two strikers up front, did it work? Not really.

“One striker up front, did it work? Not really. Three centre-backs, did it work? Not really.

“We have tried and tested a lot of different formations but at the end of the day it is the players that make the formations work.

“You hope whoever comes in or the way we set up, we have to go and stamp our authority on games and this division,” added Bennett.

Sunderland’s squad will return to training early next month ahead of a pre-season tour to Portugal, which will see them play two games, and a series of friendlies in the UK.

The Black Cats will learn how their season will shape up next Thursday when the EFL releases fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two.