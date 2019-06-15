Sunderland have been handed a boost after Stewart Donald confirmed Dylan McGeouch and Reece James have extended their stay on Wearside.

The duo both signed one-year deals last summer and had an option for a second season, Sunderland owner Donald confirming they have now both taken up that option.

It will see the duo remain on Wearside for another season, Donald confirmed the news on social media, when asked by a fan whether they’d taken up the option he simply responded ‘yes’.

Their futures had both been up in the air, with McGeouch admitting after the League One play-off final that he was considering his future at the club after a mixed season which saw him in and out the side.

James was number one left back for much of the campaign but injury saw him miss the final few weeks.

Securing the pair for another season is a big boost for Jack Ross, with the Sunderland squad set to return to training early next month.