Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter admits he is poised to leave Wearside this summer

Robbin Ruiter admits he is likely to leave when his contract expires this summer - but hopes to see the club win promotion back to the Championship first.

The Dutch stopper has played second fiddle to Jon McLaughlin this campaign, having to make do with just six appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy and a brief sub appearance in League One.

Despite his limited game time this year and suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Ruiter has no regrets over his move to Wearside.

And he hopes to repay the fans for their support with a Wembley win on Sunday.

Ruiter was speaking to Dutch outlet AD ahead of this weekend’s play-off final against Charlton Athletic.

“A lot has changed at the club after relegation,” he said. “There were new owners and a new Scottish manager, who brought his own Scottish keeper.

“At our first meeting after the summer break, he already indicated that I would be the second keeper and I had to deal with that.

“My contract expires and I will probably leave, but first I want to say goodbye with promotion. Our fans deserve that enormously.

“They travel all over the country to see us play.

“The pressure is with us on Sunday, but we have enough experience in the team to finish the job now.

“I am only 32 years old, so I want to keep good for a few years.

“That can be at a club in the Netherlands, but abroad is also great. I certainly do not regret my choice for Sunderland.”

He added: “It has been two special years, but I hope to close Wembley nicely.

“A few years ago I was with my father on a stadium tour in Wembley. Although it was empty, I thought it was an impressive stadium, but I will be there for the second time in two months as

a player while it is full.

“I don’t think there will be any more free seats, because this match is very important at both clubs.

“Promotion would of course complete the story. The drama of relegation in the first season and in the second season the promotion at Wembley. It is now up to us to take the final step.

“It was quite a damper that we did not promote directly, but now it has to go through the play-offs.”