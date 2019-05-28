Sunderland fans react as Charlie Methven brands 34,000 fans as 'quiet' during Wembley clash with Charlton

Charlie Methven believes Sunderland's support was 'quiet' during their trip to Wembley - with fans reacting to the executive director's comments.

In an interview with Metro Radio, the Sunderland shareholder said he believed that fans need to get 'realistic' about the prospect of League One football after their play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

And he went on to state that he felt the travelling Wearside support was 'quiet' in the capital - especially in comparison to that of the Addicks.

"Ultimately Sunderland fans need to get realistic about that [staying in League One]," he said.

"Charlton have been in the Premier League for much of the last 20, 30 years and they had 40,000 fans to our 34,000 fans.

"On sheer size of club, it's hard to say that Charlton are the ones that deserved to stay down.

"I thought the Charlton fans were very loud. I thought our fans were quiet.

"As management, we have to take responsibility that the club didn't quite believe enough to make it happen.

"We all need to take a look at ourselves now and understand what we need to do to sort this out and get better because it's obviously a terrific disappointment."

Supporters have been quick to react to Methven's comments on social media - with a mixed range of opinions.

While some felt the fans shouldn't be blamed, others agreed with the Sunderland director that the Black Cats' end was quiet during the crucial clash - in what was the second time the club had visited Wembley in two months.

@paulthomase tweeted: "This isn't sitting well with the supporters. He does this time and time again. Digging at the fans that travel the length of the country while charlton fans walk out their back door to wembley. Really poor PR"

@jonphillips7777 argued: "100 percent true about everything including the quiet support. We created nothing. It was a dreadful dreadful day. And i am 58 and trust me i have seen some dreadful days."

@BLACKCAT241969 posted: "Its called momentum, Charlton had it going into the game and we have been poor for months, the fans aren't daft, no confidence in the side going into the final from me and other loyal fans felt the same.. Down to an uninspiring management!"

@MoTurn17 said: "Just about got this spot on. I'll be there again next season to hopefully see a better end result. Over the disappointment now and ready to move on."

@ifawdon commented: "I would suggest Charlie that our fans are pretty knowledgeable and realise that Ross sent the team with 3 holding midfielders to get a 0-0 - that is why we were a bit flat - the manager didnt go for it. A bit of honesty regarding that would be appreciated Mr Methven."

@MackemNeil84 added: "He’s bang on. People booting off about this need a reality check"