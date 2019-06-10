‘Class act’ Ethan Robson has been backed to make a big impression at Sunderland this season.

With game time difficult to come by last year given the strength in depth in the middle, the 22-year-old midfielder was sent on loan to Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

And he has now been tipped to make his mark as he looks to break into the Sunderland side.

Jack Ross is a big fan of Robson, who was in line to start last season until a groin injury struck, his chances then limited he headed out on loan in January.

And his former Sunderland and Dundee teammate Andrew Nelson believes he has a big future.

The pair played together at Dundee last season, Robson making 13 appearances, scoring twice in their unsuccessful battle against the drop.

Nelson, who signed a permanent deal with Dundee in January, told the Echo: “Ethan is a player, he has all the qualities of being a central midfielder - his range of passing and technique is unbelievable.

“How clever he is at being a midfielder, he is a class act.

“He is very athletic too and he gives his all from the first to the last minute.

“It will have done him the world of good the loan spell, it was a side of football he was maybe not used to.

“As long as he is given that opportunity then he will take it and I feel he could make a big impact this season.”

Robson had suffered an unbelievably frustrating season on Wearside, missing out on the chance to start the season in midfield after suffering a groin injury.

He returned against Carlisle United in the Checkatrade Trophy in October, but suffered an ankle injury minutes after scoring a superb long-range goal.

The arrival of Grant Leadbitter pushed him further down the pecking order.

Ross, by his own admission, was reluctant to let Robson leave on loan but he knew he’d be better for some guaranteed game time, he said earlier this year: “I like him so much and think he's so different to what we've got.”