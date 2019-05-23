Sunderland at Wembley: VAR, goal line technology & how Black Cats record is better than Newcastle's - everything fans must know ahead of the League One play-off final

Have your say

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the biggest game of Sunderland's season - including how the Black Cats Wembley record is better than Newcastle's.

When is the final?

The final takes place on Sunday, kick-off is at 3am at Wembley Stadium.

Will the game be on tv?

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30am - highlights will also be shown on Quest on Sunday night from 9pm.

Will VAR be in use?

No, VAR won’t be in use for the play-off final.

Will referees be using goal line technology?

The hawk-eye goal decision system will definitely be in use for the final.

Who’s refereeing the match?

Andy Madley will be taking control of the tie with assistant referees Nick Hopton and Andrew Fox.

Peter Banks is the fourth official while Tim Wood will be waiting in reserve should anybody pull up injured.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

British soprano Laura Wright will belt out the national anthem.

Could Charlton and Sunderland set an attendance record?

Yes. The record attendance for a League One play-off final was set in 1999 when Manchester City beat Gillingham on penalties in front of 76,935 spectators.

What do the history books tell us?

Well, the side finishing third (Charlton Athletic in this case) have lost five of the last eight finals - including Shrewsbury last campaign.

The side finishing fifth in the league (as Sunderland have this season) hasn’t gained promotion via the play-offs since Barnsley in 2005-06.

The game is the first time Charlton have reached a play-off final since they beat the Black Cats on penalties at the old Wembley after a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Although Sunderland have taken four points from their two league games against the Addicks this season.

Sunderland have drawn two and lost four of their last six games at Wembley, only Newcastle United (eight) are on a longer winless run.