Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth: Ticket prices and sale dates confirmed ahead of League One play-off semi-final

Sunderland AFC have confirmed ticket details for the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Portsmouth - with adult tickets priced from just £20.

The Black Cats welcome Pompey to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 11 (7:30pm kick-off) as the two sides eye a return trip to Wembley.

And the club have provided an affordable option for supporters wishing to attend the game, with tickets priced from just £20 for adults.

Further discounts are available for Over-65s (from £17.50), Under-22s (from £12.50) and Under-16s (from £7.50).

Tickets are on sale now via the club's online ticketing platform, with season ticket holders and supporters with a previous purchase history able to buy their tickets now.

Play-off games are not included for season ticket holders, who have until 5pm on Tuesday, May 7 to guarantee their seat for the semi-final. From this point onwards they will be released for general sale.

A club statement read: "Tickets are available now to season card holders and supporters with a previous purchase history, and season card holders have until 5pm on Tuesday 7 May to purchase their seat, after which point all seats will be released.

"Season card holders are advised that Play-Off semi-final tickets will be loaded directly onto their current season cards after they are purchased, and they will not require an additional ticket.

"Supporters wishing to purchase via telephone or in-person should also note that the Stadium of Light Ticket Office will be closed until 9am on Tuesday 7 May due to the Bank Holiday Weekend.

"However, tickets will be available to purchase in-person from the Stadium of Light Store between 10am and 4pm on Sunday 5 May and Monday 6 May."

Ticket details for the return leg - which will take place at Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Thursday, May 16 (kick-off 7:45pm) - are yet to be confirmed.