Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: WIll Grigg injury update; contract talks yet to start plus Doncaster team news Jack Ross will face the press as Sunderland prepare to clash with Portsmouth Sunderland are gearing up for Good Friday's big League One clash with Doncaster Rovers and we've got the latest news ahead of the clash. Scroll down to catch up with all of today's headlines from the Stadium of Light. Joey Barton releases statement after man bailed over racially aggravated offences Sunderland AFC and the Durham Miners Association become marras to celebrate city's mining heritage - with grand plans for last game of the season against Portsmouth