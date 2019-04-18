Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: WIll Grigg injury update; contract talks yet to start plus Doncaster team news

Jack Ross will face the press as Sunderland prepare to clash with Portsmouth
Sunderland are gearing up for Good Friday's big League One clash with Doncaster Rovers and we've got the latest news ahead of the clash.

Scroll down to catch up with all of today’s headlines from the Stadium of Light.