Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news LIVE: Defender linked with Celtic ahead of crucial week for Mark Campbell's consortium

It looks set to be a pivotal week for Sunderland as takeover and transfer talk drags on.

We’ll have the latest on both fronts from the Stadium of Light here in our live blog – simply refresh the page and scroll down for fresh updates throughout the day:

The latest Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news

The latest Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news