Sunderland AFC have upped their attempts to sell the naming rights to the Stadium of Light – by publishing a promotional video to potential sponsors.

Rumours surrounding the re-naming of the ground, which has been referred to simply as the Stadium of Light since its opening in 1997, have been rife throughout the last year.

And it was revealed that the Black Cats were in talks with potential sponsors earlier this year over a potential sponsorship deal which would see the stadium renamed.

And attempts to secure a naming partner for the stadium look to have ramped up a notch with the release of a promotional video aimed at potential sponsors.

The video, which was posted on the Linkedin account of Mark Moisey, the head of revenue at Sunderland AFC, can be viewed above.

Stewart Donald admitted that discussions were ongoing over a potential renaming of the stadium in April, but said only the ‘right type of brands’ would be considered.

During an appearance on the Roker Rapport podcast, the owner said: “We’ve been in conversations with people on that and I’m like a football fan in that, as a board we have a responsibility and if the revenue is good, then my gut instinct is that we should do it but again there are certain brands you wouldn’t want attached.

“You don’t want to sell your soul for the wrong amount of money and have a name that for a football fan is embarrassing.

“So I think we need the right type of brands and opportunity, so that the value is right.”