Stewart Donald's stunning gesture to stranded Sunderland fans on the way to Southend United

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has made a stunning offer to Sunderland fans on the way to Southend United - after their bus broke down en route.

Around 2,500 travelling fans are set to descend on Roots Hall this evening as the Black Cats face their final game of the regular League One season - although they are guaranteed to play at least twice more in the play-offs.

And while many fans have been able to soak up the delights of the South East ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off, some encountered difficulties on their way from Wearside.

Supporter Ethan Proudfoot took to Twitter to vent his frustration after his bus - which was carrying 15 Sunderland fans on their way to the game - broke down an hour away from the ground, looking to leave them stranded ahead of kick-off.

While the bus later restated and had the loyal fans on their way again, owner Stewart Donald was quick to step in and offer help in the form of the team bus, which he said would come and collect the fans.

Replying to Proudfoot, Donald said: "If you struggle message me - The team coach can come and get you if needed."