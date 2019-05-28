Stewart Donald reveals contract offers as Benji Kimpioka, Adam Matthews and Elliott Embleton's Sunderland futures explained

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has hinted that Adam Matthews could leave the club - but he expects youngster Elliott Embleton to pen a new deal.

The Black Cats' majority shareholder was speaking during his latest appearance on the Roker Rapport Podcast, as he provided updates on a number of key topics from around the club.

And high on the agenda at the moment is the future of Sunderland's out of contract stars, with several players set to see their current deals expire in the coming weeks.

Reece James, Robbin Ruiter, Adam Matthews and Elliott Embleton are among those out of contract, with the latter offered fresh terms by the club after a successful loan spell at Grimsby Town this season.

Donald has revealed the intricate details of the offer handed to the England U20 international and, while he is yet to respond, Donald is hopeful Embleton will remain at the club.

"He’s been offered a contract," said the Black Cats' owner.

"No, he hasn’t taken it, my gut instinct is that he will take it. If he doesn’t take it it’s because someone will have to come in and pay a fee for him.

"I think, with what we’ve offered him, I don’t think anybody would come in and offer him more than what we are.

"It’s two years with an extension, if he plays.

"He’s got a very good contract offer and he should think he’s at Sunderland football club and try and force his way into the team.

"When you’re talking about the argument ‘have we ultimately offered him enough money?’, well I would say that we’ve offered him more than enough money."

Youngster Benji Kimpioka has also been offered fresh terms as, although his current contract doesn't expire until next year, the club are keen to tie him down to a longer deal.

Donald said: "We have given him a contract offer, his agent is coming back to us. We’re talking direct with Benji as well.

"I would be amazed if he doesn’t extend his contract with us, it’s a nice offer, a good offer and I think with where he is, it just makes perfect sense for him to sign it.

"So I would be very hopeful over the next period that he would extend his contract with us."

As revealed by the man himself last week, Robbin Ruiter will leave the club - and Donald admits he wouldn't be surprised if Adam Matthews joins the stopper in departing - although no talks have yet taken place between the Welsh international and Jack Ross.

He added: "Robbin Ruiter will go, yeah.

"Jack will now talk to the players because League One or Championship makes a big difference.

"I think purely in respect of Jack [Ross] not having had the conversation with Adam yet, Adam’s on decent Championship money.

"We would keep Adam and pay him but he’s got to fit within our structure and I don’t think that might not work for him."

Doubts also surround the future of full-back Reece James, whose initial one-year deal is set to end this summer.

But Donald says a longer deal could be forthcoming, with the player retaining an option to extend the deal which has not yet been triggered.

"There’s a one-year option on that, in Reece’s favour," he revealed.

"So that’s for Reece to come back to us and has hasn’t as of yet, he hasn’t exercised the option yet"