Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven set ambitious Sunderland target ahead of 2019/20 season

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald and executive director Charlie Methven have set the Black Cats a target of achieving 100 points in League One next season.

The pair, who were speaking on the latest instalment of the Roker Rapport podcast, believe that such a figure is the only way to guarantee promotion from the third tier at the second time of asking.

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven has discussed Sunderland's aims for the 2019/20 season

Sunderland's 85-point haul this term was only good enough for fifth place, with the Black Cats finishing nine points behind eventual league winners Luton Town.

And Donald is keen to see the club learn from the mistakes of their first season in League One, with the majority shareholder keen to use the summer to address those short-comings as the Black Cats look to move towards their goal of 100 points.

"No-one has not made mistakes," he admitted.

"I’ve made mistakes, I am sure Jack [Ross] will turn around and say he has made mistakes, I am sure the players will.

The question is, have we made too many? Are we making the same ones continually? Are we learning from where we are going wrong? Are we realistic about really where we were?

We’ve got to dissect all of that and say what are we going to do to make sure we get or aim for 100 points next year?

"Because we know that 100 points is going to get us up and we’ve got to be as sure damn that we can be that we’re going to get 100 points."

And his views were echoed by Methven, who wants to ensure there are no excuses at the Stadium of Light over the summer months.

Such a culture will be key to hitting that ambitious points target, with the executive director insisting there is 'no point' aiming for anything less.

"I’m more of a viewer and I’ll be interested to see what the view is, in terms of how we’re going to change things going forward," added Methven.

"If the answer is a bunch of excuses, then I’ll roll my eyes and think this ain’t going to work.

"If, on the other hand, it’s a bunch of positive, focused ‘this is where I got it wrong, this is what we ARE going to do better’.

"As Stew says, you’ve got to think about it being a 100 point season next year.

"There’s no point trying to squeak 90 points again because you’re running a risk of a bounce of a ball or a couple of injured players derailing you."