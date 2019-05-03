Southend United defender fires warning to Sunderland ahead of crunch Roots Hall clash

Defender Elvis Bwomono has warned Sunderland to expect an onslaught as relegation-threatened Southend United scrap for their League One lives.

Sunderland's shock defeat at Fleetwood Town in midweek consigned the Black Cats to the lottery of the League One play-offs but opponents Southend are battling for survival at the other end of the table.

Southend are fifth-bottom, a place outside the relegation zone, level on points with Plymouth Argyle and just a point above Walsall and Scunthorpe United.

Kevin Bond's side will likely need a win to survive on the final day of the season - and Bwomono has warned Sunderland they will be on the front foot from the off.

Bwomono, set to make his 50th appearance for the club, told the Southend Echo: "I’m proud to be reaching 50 games for the club and words can’t describe how I feel about it but the most important thing is winning the game.

"It’s obviously a really big game but I want to make this one better than the previous 49 by making sure we get the result we need to stay up.

"We need to go on the front foot and go for it but we know Sunderland are a strong team.

"I think they will want to end the season on a high.

"They will want to go into the play-offs with a win."