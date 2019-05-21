Revealed! Sunderland AFC unveil bold new home strip to mixed response from supporters

Sunderland AFC have unveiled their new home strip with charity Children with Cancer UK taking pride of place on the front of the shirt.

There has been a mixed response on social media to the new Adidas home shirt given the large amount of white on the new strip, with the sleeves all white and an all-white upper back.

Charlie Wyke models the new Sunderland AFC strip.

The new shirt is available in the club store from Wednesday, May 22 and online now.

A club statement said: "The new home shirt sports the club’s traditional red and white stripes, with the famous colours running up to the players’ numbers on the reverse of the shirt, which proudly displays Utilita Energy’s logo.

"Complemented by black shorts and red socks, both the shirt and shorts feature ventilated adidas climacool® technology to keep wearers dry and cool.

"After its parent company, GVC Holdings, announced an end to its football sponsorship programme, SAFC’s principal partner BETDAQ has gifted its front-of-shirt presence to the charity Children with Cancer UK.

"The Children with Cancer UK logo will cover the BETDAQ name on SAFC’s home and away kits throughout the 2019-20 season.

"Supporters are advised that the logo will not appear on junior sizes shirts."

The mission of the national children’s charity is to improve survival rates and the quality of survival in young cancer patients and to find ways to prevent cancer in the future.

The home shirts are priced from £49.99 for adults and £39.99 for juniors, shorts are priced at £27.99 for adults and £22.99 for juniors, and socks are priced at £9.99 for adults and juniors.