Revealed! How Sunderland and Charlton's statistics compare ahead of Wembley clash

Just three points separated Sunderland and Charlton in the regular League One season - but how do their stats compare over the whole campaign?

Using statistics from football database Wyscout, we've crunched the numbers to find out, while also identifying some key strengths and weaknesses ahead of next weekend's play-off final at Wembley.

Attacking stats

Despite boasting one of League One's most prolific strikers, Lyle Taylor, Charlton were the lowest scorers in the division's top six.

The Addicks scored 73 times in the regular league campaign this season, with Taylor netting 21 of them and Karlan Grant, who left for Huddersfield in January, scoring 14.

Grant's departure hasn't impacted Taylor's goal return, though, with the latter scoring 10 goals in his last 12 starts for the Addicks.

Sunderland, meanwhile, found the net 80 times during their 46-game league season, scoring in every game but the goalless draw at Barnsley in March.

Interestingly, though, the Addicks' average expected goals figure, including their play-off games against Doncaster, was 1.6 goals per game.

That's higher than Sunderland's average expected goals average of 1.36, including the play-off games against Portsmouth, suggesting Charlton have created more chances than the Black Cats this season but been less prolific.

Defensive stats

Charlton's backline, which has seamlessly merged from a back four to a back three this season, has been the bedrock of their success.

The Addicks conceded just 40 goals in their 46 league games this campaign, only Barnsley (39) conceded less, while Charlton also kept 18 clean sheets on their way to a third-place finish.

Charlton did, though, concede four more goals in the play-off games against Doncaster before winning on penalties, meaning their average expected goals against total for all 48 games results to 1.23 goals per game.

Despite a season full of chopping and changing at the back, Sunderland's figures aren't too dissimilar, with the Black Cats shipping 47 goals in the regular league season and keeping 15 clean sheets.

The Black Cats recorded two more shutouts against Pompey in the play-off semi-finals, meaning Sunderland's expected goals against total in all League One fixtures also averages out at 1.23 per game.

Yet, another statistic does suggest an underlying weakness for the Black Cats, who have won just 41.3 per cent of their aerial duels in League One this season.

That is considerably lower than Charlton who have won 48.2 per cent of their aerial duels in the league this term.

Passing stats

As expected from two sides who have been fighting for promotion this season, both teams have dominated possession in the third tier, with Sunderland keeping the ball 54.4 per cent of the time compared to Charlton's 53.1 per cent.

Interestingly, though, despite scoring less goals, the Addicks have consistently played more forward passes than the Black Cats, registering an average of 150.8 forward passes a game compared to Sunderland's 145.6 per game.

The Black Cats have also played more backwards passes than Lee Bowyer's side, knocking the ball back an average of 56.8 times a game compared to Charlton's 53.6.

Sunderland have also tended to play more long passes than Charlton, recording an average of 60.58 long passes per game.

Charlton, meanwhile, have played an average of 54.63 long passes per game in the league this campaign.