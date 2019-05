Have your say

Sunderland face Charlton Athletic at Wembley for the League One play-off final with promotion to the Championship up for grabs - but how have the Black Cats fared in their previous visits to the national stadium?

Click down and scroll through the pages to take a look at Sunderland's mixed Wembley record.

Sunderland won their first ever FA Cup at Wembley with goals from Bobby Gurney, Raich Carter and Eddie Burbanks cancelling Frank O'Donnell's opener.

Ian Porterfield's solitary strike and Jimmy Montgomery's stunning stave propelled Bob Stokoe's second-tier Sunderland to a huge upset over First Division Leeds.

An own goal Gordon Chisholm and a Clive Walker missed penalty meant Sunderland ran out 1-0 losers to Norwich City, with both teams ending the season with relegation from the First Division.

Sunderland competed in the Football League's 100-year anniversary Wembley tournament, drawing a shortened game with Wigan who then beat the Black Cats on penalties.

Ossie Ardiles' side won 1-0 after Alan McLoughlin's shot took wicked deflection off Gary Bennett - Swindon were later denied promotion due to financial irregularities meaning Sunderland went up instead.

Liverpool beat Second Division Sunderland 2-0, with goals from Michael Thomas and Ian Rush in front of 79,544 spectators at Wembley.

A thrilling match which ended 4-4 after extra time meaning the tie had to be settled on penalties. Local lad Micky Gray missed, sending Charlton to promotion.

Fabio Borini gave the Black Cats an early lead but stunning strikes from Yaya Toure (fluke?), Samir Nasri and Jesus Navas broke Sunderland hearts.