Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Poor' and 'soft' performances earn THREE players 4s in dire Southend defeat
Sunderland fell to a disappointing defeat at Southend United - but how did their players perform?
A Chris Maguire penalty wasn't enough for the Wearsiders, who put in a drab performance at Roots Hall as their regular league season ended. And our Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has handed out his player ratings, with some unsurprisingly low marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats at Southend:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Made an excellent block early on to deny Dru Yearwood but it was another game in which all he could do was pick the ball out the net. Let down by the defending in front of him again. 6