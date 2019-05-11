'Maguire needs to start' : Sunderland fans react to play-off win over Portsmouth and Alim Ozturk's red card

Have your say

Sunderland will take a slender advantage into the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Portsmouth after an action-packed second half at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of a stunning volley from substitute Chris Maguire, but also had to play the remaining 23 minutes with 10 men following a straight red card for defender Alim Ozturk.

Black Cats supporters were quick to react to the result on social media, with many fans calling for manager Jack Ross to start Maguire at Fratton Park next Thursday.

There was also plenty of criticism towards referee Andy Woolmer following his unpopular decision to dismiss Ozturk.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@SpeakSAFC: HUGE win that. Top performance with every decision against us

@nickykate: Better second half. But mcguire needs to start

@tmalbrghtn: Maguire changed the game, red card was never a red, Cattermole was class & Power's second half was the best he’s had in red & white. Better side for most the game.

@AdamCoates1334: Great win that. Ref abysmal but Pompey didn’t really threaten. Cattermole proper Captains performance second half.

@marrs_jordan: We must start Maguire at Pompey and surely we will appeal that red card

@SAFCsource: I thought the worst when that useless ref sent Ozturk off but we worked our socks off after that. Could maybe have won by more with 11 men but can't argue with a 1-0 win. Long live The King.

@MacauleyFenton: Over the moon, just what the team needed. What breath of fresh air chris maguire is

@MaloyJordan: Massive result that. CM needs to start next week

@hulkcass10: half way job done , but once again ref was shocking never a red, yellow yes but at least we got the goal roll on Thursday

@MarkA_Wilson: I think the 10 man Sunderland side are doing well against the 12 man Portsmouth team (11 in blue and 1 in black)

@MaloyJordan: Not been impressed with Portsmouth last two games we’ve played them. One goal from us next week is probably enough