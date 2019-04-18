Jack Ross fully focused on Sunderland success as he responds to West Brom and Scotland speculation

Jack Ross says there are still plenty of things he wants to achieve at Sunderland AFC after dismissing speculation linking him with a possible move away.

Reports in the national press suggested Championship side West Brom and the Scottish FA were both keeping tabs on Ross’ progress at Sunderland.

The Scot joined last summer following the club’s relegation to League One and has since helped turn the club around, leading Sunderland to a Wembley final while they remain well placed in the automatic promotion battle.

Sunderland are third in League One, two points adrift of Barnsley but with a game in hand ahead of the crunch Easter weekend fixtures, Doncaster Rovers the visitors on Good Friday (KO 5.15pm).

Ahead of the game Ross has dismissed speculation linking with a possible move away.

“I genuinely haven’t read anything this week – I’m trying to be clear-headed about what we’re trying to do,” said Ross.

“I’ve said time and time again how much I enjoy this job, and also how much I’ve still got to do within it.

“For however long I’m here, that’s what I’ll be focused on, and my commitment to the job I’ve got to do here hasn’t changed. That’s the only thing I’m focused on and there’s still an awful lot of things I want to achieve at Sunderland Football Club.”

West Brom are still to appoint a permanent successor to Darren Moore and have confirmed they won’t now appoint a new boss until the summer.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish, meanwhile, is under pressure following a poor start to his second spell in charge.