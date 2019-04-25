Jack Ross and Denver Hume react as youngster gives Sunderland huge boost by signing new deal

Jack Ross says Denver Hume can play an important role for Sunderland after the youngster signed a new two-year deal.

Hume made his senior debut on the final day of last season and has been a big part of Ross' plans this season.

Injury has curtailed his progress but he has still made ten appearances.

Ross has been eager to sign him up to a new deal and he is now contracted to the club until the summer of 2021.

"Denver’s progression over the course of the campaign has impressed all of us, so I’m delighted that he has committed his future to the club," Ross said.

“From day one of pre-season he has worked hard and bought into what we are trying to do, and after missing a sizeable amount of the season due to a frustrating injury, he deserves immense credit for fighting his way back into contention.

“I believe he can play an important role for this football club moving forward.”

Hume said he would not take the opportunity for granted.

"I’m really happy to sign a new contract at the club," he said.

“I have absolutely loved my time here and it’s been a massive part of my life for 12 years, so to have the opportunity to continue playing my football here is something I won’t take for granted.

“The manager and his staff have been brilliant with me and now everything’s signed, I can’t wait to kick on and play as many games as I can to help take the club back where it belongs.”