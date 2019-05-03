'If Nuggsy isn't there, I will be outraged' - fans react to SAFC Hall of Fame plans

Sunderland are launching a Hall of Fame for great players who have represented the club over the years - prompting a positive response from Wearsiders with some fans offering up ideas for players who should be inducted including a surprise shout for former defender Nyron Nosworthy.

11 inaugural members will be inducted at a dinner at the Stadium of Light on June 14 with players and relatives attending the event.

The idea is the brainchild of club historian Rob Mason and will serve to recognise some of the ex-players who have important and outstanding contributions to Sunderland but have been largely forgotten over time.

Important figures from the Sunderland Ladies and will also feature in the Cats' new Hall of Fame with a plethora of highly-respected figures having emerged on Wearside including Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Jordan Nobbs.

Sunderland AFC managing director, Tony Davison, said: “Throughout the year we have been thinking of the best way to celebrate our rich history as we approach the club’s 140th anniversary.

“As youngsters, we were raised on tales of how Sunderland ruled the game, and now we are fortunate enough to be able to pass on our own memories to future generations, from that special day in ’73 to the unforgettable time we enjoyed under Peter Reid.

“The Hall of Fame will see us pay tribute to the men and women that have given so much to the club in years gone by, as we relive past glories and celebrate those who engineered some of the greatest moments in Wearside folklore.”

Here's how you reacted:

@johnridley87: "Glenn Loovens amongst the first wave surely?"

@JHA88: "Raich Carter and James Allen"

@KennaSAFC: "Really good initiative from the club that, we need to honour our title winners etc."

@TSlarkmeister: "Got to have Benno at the first gathering @benno_4"

@ManWhoEdits: "Need to get Lee Barry in there like"

@ThePeterBrunton: "It's a brilliant idea, hopefully explored with the fans museum to have some sort of permanent display of the inductees"

@Jam_Sarny: "If Nuggsy isn't there, I will be outraged."

@Philip_RJ89: "One of the best decisions made this season, in terms of off-field matters, and long overdue. I’m very excited to see who gets inducted!"

@tenchylad: "Great the club have acknowledged this." & "Excellent...will the club incorporate the 140th anniversary into the badge next season?"

@Jonosafc: "About time Jeff Whitley’s contribution was recognised."

@tmalbrghtn: "Lovely idea. Really behind that. Would love to see Lee Barry Cattermole added."