'I’m too young to remember that game!' Luke O'Nien determined to make his own history against Charlton at Wembley

Luke O’Nien is too young to remember the last time Sunderland faced Charlton Athletic at Wembley in one of the greatest play-off finals the famous stadium has hosted.

But the versatile Sunderland ace is looking to make his own piece of history with the Black Cats this weekend - and he is determined to seal promotion back to the Championship for the club’s passionate fanbase.

Sunderland faced-off against Charlton in the First Division play-off final at the twin towers back in 1998.

A thrilling 4-4 draw took the final to penalties where Michael Gray’s missed spot kick left Sunderland floored.

The drama of the day saw that play-off final go down in history. Not that O’Nien can remember it given he was only three-and-a-half at the time.

O’Nien, 24, said: “I’m too young to remember that game, although I’m obviously aware of what happened. History is a big thing for a football club.

“I’ve played in a lot of games already this season that have meant a lot to the fans.

“To be honest, though, whoever you’re playing at Wembley, it’s always going to be a massive occasion.

“The fans are going to be right behind us and we’ll do our best to make sure we win.”

O’Nien joined Sunderland from Wycombe Wanderers last summer and despite a shaky start has since established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Stadium of

Light.

And he hopes to cap a special season with a victory on Sunday against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton side.

O’Nien added: “It’s been a special season. A lot of people have looked after me here and helped me develop.

"When I step out on that pitch, I make sure I give it my all because a lot of people have helped me get to this stage.

"I’ve enjoyed it, and to top it off with a win would just make it the perfect season. The gaffer and his staff always speak to me and tell me what I need to do to improve, and that’s what I

want.

“We’ll be looking back over the footage of the last game, seeing where we can improve, and then we’ll look forward to the final.”