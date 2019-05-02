'I could do a month in Oz for that!' - Sunderland fans react to the club's £2.5k pre-season Portugal VIP holiday package

Sunderland have announced that they will head to Portugal in preparation for next season and fans have been given the option to purchase bumper VIP pre-season package with prices ranging from £1,750 to £2,500 per person.

What does the package include?

- Three nights at a five-star resort, including breakfast and the opportunity to stay in the same hotel as the players

- Return flights from Newcastle to Faro, including transfers from the airport to the hotel

- Hospitality at two pre-season friendlies, including travel to and from the stadium

- Exclusive access to a first-team training session

- A VIP BBQ with first-team staff

How much will it cost?

- Twin rooms: £1,750 per person

- Single usage only: £2,500

You can find out more the tour on the club's website.

Reaction amongst Black Cats supporters on Twitter was mixed, with many believing the prices were too expensive for normal fans whilst others stated a deal of this nature was always going to be pricey - here's how you reacted:

@StevenMcFarlan4: "@stewartdonald3 how can the club justify this? Supposed to be a working class club, this stinks of profiteering!"

@Kateell777: "Jeez...I could do a month in Oz for that!"

@Alisafc2017: "I'd pay double if it meant I was breathing the same air as Chris Maguire."

@RossSanderson25: "I think that's a decent package."

@tongey93: "To be fair it's a package holiday, which is VIP and 5* etc. Always going to be expensive. Nothing stopping people booking themselves if they didn't want this package. People find anything to twist at. At least the club are giving people the option unlike last year."

@AdrianMagson: "Would image this package was designed for people who pay for boxes. Can’t expect the average Joe to pay them prices."

@SAFCRABBIT: "I'll be amazed if any SAFC fan pays those prices. Anyone going will book independently I would assume."

@quiddog1: "Quick look on the internet, £550 for 5 nights at a 5 star place on the Algarve in July including flights - so £1200 more and you get a couple of tickets and a hot dog with the players. Won’t even release the dates yet so they can make as much profit on these as possible."

@shellytours: "Unbelievable. I went to the Ashes - Melbourne and Sydney 16 nights for about 1k more!"

@OfficialDPope: "Think I'll pass on that!"