'He isn't human!': Sunderland fans hail key Portsmouth ace after 'outstanding' display in entertaining draw

Sunderland fans have reacted to their side's draw with Portsmouth - and had plenty of praise for one key man on the opposition side.

The 1-1 draw with Pompey all-but ended the Black Cats' hopes of automatic promotion, with some supporters already turning their attentions to a play-off push.

But others were keen to reflect on the clash at the Stadium of Light - with praise aplenty for visiting stop Craig MacGillivray.

Here's how Sunderland fans reacted to the game on social media:

@Sinc90 said: "Five wins out of 21 against teams in the top half of League One for #safc. Not looking good for the playoffs."

@PolaRooS argued: "I am, always, the eternal optimist. Disappointed after today, but we’re gonna get to Wembley and win the play offs for sure"

@SummerA_23 commented: "Why we a 1st half team, as soon as we score we back off and look nervous on the ball. Don’t try and beat the same player 5 times"

@jamesleemid posted: "We were In the top two. Only ourselves to blame. Can’t see us beating Pompey or charlton over two legs like. Still be there mind along with next season regardless of league"

@_JordanSimpson tweeted: "That match was there to be won. Pompey ran out of ideas the second half and we should’ve capitalised on that."

@StreetFutebol suggested: "Time to rest McGeady, Grigg and Cattermole for the play offs. Frustrating today but time to regroup and go again"

@_Michael_Bird_ posted: "No consistency with the team as well, with 2 games left, Ross still doesnt know his best 11 and is still chopping and changing, fair enough you cant account for injuries but how is a team meant to play well when they dont know who they're lining up with every game"

@76skelly said: "Yet again points dropped from a winning position. Aye the keeper made a couple of saves but it’s still poor defending after the lead was took."

@DogLayer added: "Can’t be disappointed with that performance. Their keeper was outstanding but we’ve shown how much better than them we are there. Now let’s get up for the play offs"

@JLambert55 commented: "Craig MacGillivray isn’t human, should’ve won that 3-1 but he made some excellent saves."