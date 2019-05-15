Chris Coleman's wife Charlotte lifts lid on Hebei China Fortune struggles after ex-Sunderland boss is fired

Former Sunderland AFC manager Chris Coleman has been sacked by Hebei China Fortune.

The former Wales manager, 48, leaves with the club second from bottom in the Chinese Super League table, he had been in charge for just 11 months.

Former Sunderland manager Chris Coleman.

Coleman, unable to keep the Black Cats in the Championship, was sacked as Sunderland boss last April, just hours before it was announced Ellis Short had agreed a deal to sell the club to Stewart Donald.

He then took a job in China but his time there has come to an end less than a year after taking charge.

Unhappy supporters unfurled a banner in their recent 3-2 home defeat by Henan Jianye reading: "Hello Mr Coleman, please go home! You're fired!"

And the disgruntled fans were granted their wish on Wednesday when Hebei confirmed they had parted company with Coleman.

A statement on the club's website read: "After reaching an agreement following friendly negotiations between the two sides, Chris Coleman will no longer serve as head coach of Hebei Football Club.

"We sincerely thank Coleman for his hard work and contribution."

Coleman, who guided Wales to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2016, took over at Hebei last June following his dismissal by Sunderland.

The club finished sixth last term but six defeats, two draws, and one loss from their opening nine matches leaves them battling relegation.

His wife, the former Sky Sports News presenter Charlotte Coleman, tweeted: "Our time in China has come to an end.

"We hoped to leave before the season started but were not allowed to, after losing players and not being allowed to sign any replacements. Things weren't as they should be but we had a great experience.

"Really proud of my husband for taking a club in a difficult relegation battle to 6th last season under testing circumstances."