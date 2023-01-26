Sunderland captain Corry Evans is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 32-year-old was forced off with the issue during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, when he was replaced by Edouard Michut after just 11 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Evans has been a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, starting 24 of the Black Cats’ 28 Championship fixtures.

Earlier this month, midfielder Matete was loaned to League One side Plymouth Argyle. Following Evans’ injury, fans had speculated that Matete could be recalled by the Black Cats.

However, EFL rules state that the early termination of loan is only applicable after the expiry of 28 days and with Matete having joined Plymouth within that time period, Sunderland are now unavailable to call upon him.

EFL rules state: "The EFL will permit clubs to amend standard loan agreements to include an early termination clause where this was omitted from the original agreement.”

New signing Pierre Ekwah and PSG loanee Eduard Michut are in contention to replace Evans long-term, alongside Luke O’Nien and Abdoullah Ba.

