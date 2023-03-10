Sunderland AFC news: What Tony Mowbray said about another injury setback and Norwich City
Sunderland are preparing to face Norwich City at Carrow Road – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 5-1 defeat by Stoke, their third consecutive victory in the Championship.
That result has left Sunderland six points behind Norwich, who occupy the final play-off position.
David Wagner’s side are also in fine form after taking 10 points from their last five games.
Here’s what was said at The Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
“I have watched Norwich and studied Norwich, they are a positional football team, that they build up slowly, put their players into attacking positions and they play forward into these attacking positions and ask questions of your defence.
“They are a good team and you have to find a way. They are all in-possession football teams, so when you have the ball you should be able to find the spaces and give them potential problems, as opposed to some teams in this league who are very out of possession teams and stop the opposition
“Potentially if we play well against these teams, the game should be open and hopefully we can come out on top in these games.”
“They are playing at a level that they haven’t played at for four years in League One, and this is a different league to League One.
“Some players have played 30-odd games consecutively and it becomes very difficult. Ross Stewart, did he play every game in League One? He’s picked up two injuries since I’ve been here.
“They were in-game and warm-up game injuries, they weren’t out on the grass here where we were pushing training too hard.
“Maybe their bodies are finding the extra intensity of playing in this league, the demands on the body is becoming really difficult.
“Without giving too much away, in training today there was a player who came off, a pretty important player for us, who came off with a muscle injury.
“It is frustrating because we want to try and be competitive and as the season is coming towards the crux, we have fallen away over the last few weeks, but if you can put back-to-back wins together you are right in the mix.”
“I haven’t seen the young man since he scored, he scored two.
“He hasn’t been out training with us. He is part of that development programme that the club are trying to push hard and hopefully there is some young talent coming through.
“We know there is with the likes of Rigg in the years below who played against Stoke under-21s and he did very well.
“You have to be careful of throwing them in. We will stick generally with the group we’ve got.
“It’s a difficult time at the moment because like I said we are going back to the same players and they become vulnerable to injury and muscle fatigue, stresses and strains.”
“We are trying to get that balance right.”
“I hope we can go to Norwich which is obviously a tough game, they are up into the top six now and have been in the Premier League.
“Now they have pushed themselves into the play-off positions so we know away from home it’s a tough game, but we have faced these games in the past and will hopefully give a really good account of ourselves and make life difficult for them.
“We need to test ourselves really. I think Norwich away will be a good football match. They are a good football team and want to play with the ball.
“I said to them this morning I was watching some of the chances we created away at Fulham and the energy and the drive and the number of bodies we got forward in the box in that particular game.
“With total respect to Norwich, Fulham were sixth or seventh in the Premier League so we should really fear anybody who perceives themselves as a football team
“We will look forward to the challenge of that game and then two home games against Sheffield United and Luton.”
“Listen, it was a great pick I would suggest from the recruitment department to pick Aji out from West Ham.
“He brings versatility of being able to play at centre-half and being athletic enough to play at full-back. He has shown he can join in and push up higher up the pitch and get in at the back stick and be a threat to the opposition.
“It’s going to be a blow for us but we have to deal with it and keep going.
“Disappointed for him really, disappointed that he’s had a good breakthrough season, and yet it looks like his season is finished.”
“Disappointing for Aji really.
“I think for us Dennis is still not ready. Like every football club you have to get on with it but it does feel like we’ve been hit very hard.
“I remember being on the cusp of Ross getting fit coming to the end of the window in January thinking we are going to have a brilliant second half of the season thinking everyone is going to be fit and we were only going to get stronger. Obviously that hasn’t been the case.
“There’s a frustration attached to it and we’ve had to go to the well with the same players most of the time and it’s been difficult
“Huge credit to the group and the players, I know we’re going through a sticky spell at the moment but it’s an opportunity to come out of the other end and we should look forward to these next three or four fixtures against teams in the top six.”
“We’ll attack these games, be positive and see what comes of it.”
Sunderland have confirmed that Aji Alese will miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury.
The defender was substituted at half-time against Stoke last weekend.