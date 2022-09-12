Sunderland AFC news: Watford confirm Championship clash against Black Cats will go ahead
Watford have confirmed that the Championship clash against Sunderland will go ahead this coming Saturday.
Matches across the United Kingdom were postponed over the weekend after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at age 96.
The FA today confirmed that football will return this week, recommending that a minute’s silence is observed prior to the matches.
Sunderland’s Championship match at Reading on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) is set to go ahead as planned.
There had been concerns, though, that games in London would be postponed due to policing issues surrounding The Queen’s funeral, with Sunderland due to face Watford at Vicarage Road.
Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday evening has already been postponed limitations on police resources and organisational issues.
However, Watford have now confirmed on their website that the game will go ahead after it was announced that fixtures across the Football League, National League and Women’s Super League will be played this weekend.