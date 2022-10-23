The Championship giants squared off at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland racing into an early 2-0 lead before eventually succumbing to a superb four-goal Burnley comeback after the break.

However, the game on Wearside was halted for a noticeable length of time in the first half with the referee and officials speaking to both Kompany and Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

It has been suggested by some Sunderland supporters on social media that those sitting in the North Stand at the Stadium of Light had missiles allegedly thrown from Burnley's away end, with Clarets fans housed in the concourse above.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport.

During the break, a message on shown on the scoreboard in the ground against objects being thrown down into the North Stand. The Stadium of Light’s Twitter account also posted: “Further incidents of fans in the North Stand upper throwing missiles into the lower section of the crowd will result in today’s game being stopped for a second time and could result could result in the players leaving the field of play.

However, when questioned about the break during his post-match interview, Kompany explained he had been told the hold-up was due to a technological issue. “It was some technological issue. Unless someone has lied to me, it was about the headset,” Kompany said.

“What I’ve heard was about a watch and sound not coming through,” Kompany replied when questioned about disruption in the home end following alleged missiles thrown from the Burnley away end. “That was the only thing I heard. Like I said unless someone has lied to me.”

When asked if the big crowd at the Stadium of Light was a factor in the game,” Kompany added: “We did our best to give them a good day in the first half. Look, I think we had a large away support as well and it was about getting them going. I think in that second half you saw it turn our way.

