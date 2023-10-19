We'll start with the Sunderland team news.

Dan Neil won't be available as he serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Middlesbrough. Pierre Ekwah, Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack could all return to the squad, though, after returning to full training over the international break.

Dan Ballard also picked up a minor thigh issue while playing for Northern Ireland during the break. Niall Huggins will be assessed after being forced off in the first half against Middlesbrough last time out, while Saturday's match is expected to come too soon for Dennis Cirkin, who has been managing a hamstring issue.

Aji Alese (thigh) and Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring) have made progress following their injury setbacks but are expected to be eased back by playing for the under-21s side.

Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Corry Evans all remain out.