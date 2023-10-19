Sunderland AFC news: Tony Mowbray's verdict on Alex Neil's Stoke plus injury latest ahead of league fixture
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough last time out, after Dan Neil was sent off just before half-time, but remain fourth in the table.
Stoke sit 21st in the table following a run of just one win in their last eight league games.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
Injury latest
An opportunity for someone else
“I think it’s a“I think it’s an area of the pitch where we don’t have huge choices.
“I will pick a team which we think can go to Stoke and cause them problems. Ultimately Dan not being there will give an opportunity for someone else to showcase their talents.”
An Dan Neil’s absence
“I said to him today, looking forward to a rest.
“It’s good for him because it is a three-game week. It’s good for a young player to sometimes enjoy, put his feet up, watch the football and be ready for three days later when he’s going to be needed.”
Mowbray on Alex Neil factor
“Not to me it doesn’t, whether it does to anybody else I’m not sure.
“I’ve been managing for 20-odd years and have managed many games against Alex’ teams. They are always very organised, very fit, very athletic. We look forward to this challenge to see if we can find the answers against the team we are playing against.”
Mowbray on Stoke
“Stoke is a tough game. Obviously we’ve got Alex Neil, he’s a very talented football manager who made a decision in his life what he was doing next.
“Obviously we’ve had a poor result against them last season and I think we need to put that in the bin and move on. This is the next challenge really.
“Stoke are a very intense football team, very well organised, but for us it’s about can we impose ourselves and our game style on the opposition who we are playing.”
Mowbray on Dan Neil’s red card
“I’d like an official apology from the assessors on the referee’s performance. Listen, it’s gone, it’s in the bin and my mentality has always been you shouldn’t judge our football team on that.
“We have lots of confidence and belief that we are a good team and we will move onto the next game. As I said, we will put those games in the bin and move onto the next challenge.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dan Neil won't be available as he serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Middlesbrough. Pierre Ekwah, Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack could all return to the squad, though, after returning to full training over the international break.
Dan Ballard also picked up a minor thigh issue while playing for Northern Ireland during the break. Niall Huggins will be assessed after being forced off in the first half against Middlesbrough last time out, while Saturday's match is expected to come too soon for Dennis Cirkin, who has been managing a hamstring issue.
Aji Alese (thigh) and Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring) have made progress following their injury setbacks but are expected to be eased back by playing for the under-21s side.
Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Corry Evans all remain out.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray this afternoon.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stoke.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm today - and we’ll have live updates right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest Sunderland news.